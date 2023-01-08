Caleb Michael Mulligan

Caleb Michael Mulligan was called home to heaven Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was 23 years old. In the too-brief time we were gifted his light here on Earth, anyone who knew Caleb learned a little more about love, a little more about compassion, a little more about selflessness and a lot more about fishing.

Caleb’s first love was God. He saw Him so clearly in everything around him. Through humanity, relationships and nature, God’s love burned fiercely in Caleb’s eyes, allowing him to find beauty and grace in all things and ultimately, peace that could only be achieved by His hand.