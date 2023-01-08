Caleb Michael Mulligan was called home to heaven Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was 23 years old. In the too-brief time we were gifted his light here on Earth, anyone who knew Caleb learned a little more about love, a little more about compassion, a little more about selflessness and a lot more about fishing.
Caleb’s first love was God. He saw Him so clearly in everything around him. Through humanity, relationships and nature, God’s love burned fiercely in Caleb’s eyes, allowing him to find beauty and grace in all things and ultimately, peace that could only be achieved by His hand.
“God and family first” was Caleb’s driving force his entire life. His love languages were quality time and acts of service. Caleb’s free time was spent creating core memories with his sisters, Alora and Gabriella; his brother, Austin; his parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. No one ever had to question Caleb’s love, loyalty or dedication to those most precious to him. He was always there for us with a smile on his face, an open hand and love in his heart.
Caleb was born to the wilderness. Outside was his play time as well as his purpose. He grew up in the nature surrounding him, with a deep respect for the wild things he lived amongst. Animals walked with him through the trees, unafraid, because they knew he belonged there. They played with him in the canyons, splashed in the rivers and roamed the hills with one of their own. Caleb hunted and fished, but did so with respect and humility that even they couldn’t deny. He was the whisperer of the wild, finding peace with nature and within himself.
Through all of his love, we feel blessed to have had the opportunity to share his heart and his light with the people in his life. “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him,” Romans 8:28.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at the old St. Stan’s church in Lewiston, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Caleb’s name at any Potlach Federal Credit Union branch to help fund LC Valley youth outdoor education.