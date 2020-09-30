C.R. “Dick” Personett, 94, of Clarkston, passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
He was born Oct. 11, 1925, in Rochester, Ind., to Arista Personett and Cathryn (Wynn) Personett. The family later moved to Kennewick, where he grew up and attended Kennewick High School.
Dick joined the U.S. Navy in October 1943, and served in California and Michigan as a motor machinist (third class) and was a submariner during Pacific operations. He was honorably discharged in April 1946. He and Ann Groseclos were married in 1945, they had two daughters, Teresa and Mary. They later divorced in 1970.
He moved to Clarkston in 1957 and started his own business, Trailer Wranglers, and then later had a career at the Potlatch Corp. mill in Lewiston, where he worked for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1989.
Dick married Betty Matson on March 3, 1974, and they enjoyed the next 46 years together and enjoyed traveling, going for drives, nature and wildlife. They visited our national parks, Canada, Mexico and the Bison Range in Montana. Dick was an avid photographer and enjoyed taking photos of animals.
Dick was a member of the First Church of God in Clarkston for approximately 35 years and was an usher.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Betty; his daughters, Teresa Battien (Scott McKahan), and Mary (Bud) Scott; sister Margarite Gale; brother Dean (Norma) Personett; bonus children Phil (JoAnn) Matson, Susan (Leroy) Gentry, Keith (Cathi) Matson and Randy (Kim) Matson; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arista and Cathryn; brothers Francis, Glen and Jim Personett; and his sisters, Jean Massingale and Lavera Grimm.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.