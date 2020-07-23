C.M. “Smokey” Goldner passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home in Yuma, Ariz., with loved ones at his side.
Born Nov. 29, 1946, to Ruth Maxwell and Clifford W. Goldner in Lewiston, he was the second youngest of eight children.
Smokey was proud of his Native American heritage; he grew up in Asotin and Lapwai with his Nez Perce relatives. His Nez Perce ancestors were instrumental in the historic trek of the Lewis and Clark Expedition from Idaho to the Pacific Ocean. Smokey’s Nez Perce grandfather, Starr J. Maxwell, was friend and liaison of Chief Joseph and the Nez Perce Nation before and after the Nez Perce War of 1877.
Upon enlisting in the U.S. Army, Smokey was stationed at Wurzburg, Germany, Army Hospital during the Vietnam War era. He achieved the rank of staff sergeant first class of Motor Pool Division within six months. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
A man of many, many talents, Dad loved working with his hands and “customizing” early classic cars was his passion. His knowledge was legendary, he loved sharing it with anyone, especially family and friends. Smokey never met a stranger; his shop was always open.
For 25 years, he was the buildings and grounds maintenance supervisor of the public schools in Livingston, Mont., retiring in 2002. Smokey was a member of American Legion, Post 23, Livingston, Mont.
Dad is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Donna; daughter Kim; four sons, Aaron (Brenda), Perrie and Brady (Jenn) Zang and Travis (Tina); eight grandchildren, Kristen (Adam), Chad (Amanda), A.J. (Tomi), Alisha (Romy), Meghan, Derek, Ava and Zoey; seven great-grandchildren; brother Dennis (Marylou) Goldner; sister Judy Poland; sister-in-law Arlene Goldner; and special friends Denny and Maria Pooley.
A memorial for Smokey will be held in Livingston, Mont., at a later date.