Byron Dwaine Ogden, 79, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in his home in Anatone.
He was born Sept. 18, 1940, to Eldrich and Lois Ogden, in Clarkston.
He graduated from Charles Francis Adams High School in 1958, after which he started his banking career in Pomeroy. After 44 years and working for several banks, he retired from First Security Bank in Hamilton, Mont. He was a life member of the masonic lodge. He loved fishing, dancing, hunting, snowmobiling, bowling, softball, four-wheeling, boating, camping and basically anything outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie; six children, Danita Ogden, of Clarkston, Darla (Sean) Saulsbury, of Genesee, Susan (Damion) Lahnum, of Clarkston, Darren Ogden, of Pomeroy, Brian (Terra) Davis, of Lacey, Wash., and Rebecca Beale, of Belle, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Steven (Susan Lee) Ogden; and family of Snohomish, Wash.
He will be buried next to his parents at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.