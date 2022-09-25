Byron Barfield quietly passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home after a lengthy illness.
Byron was born April 1, 1954, in Cairo, Ga., to George and Nadine (Croley) Barfield.
Byron graduated from Central High School in Thomasville, Ga., in 1972. After high school, Byron married Kay (Wilson) and together they had two girls. Byron and Kay would eventually divorce and in 1996 Byron married Cathy (Futter) and adopted her two boys.
Byron was very active in the archery world and was instrumental in introducing many people to archery. His passion was a longbow and Howard Hill was his hero. In 1976 Byron heard stories of the great elk in Idaho and in 1977 packed up his family and moved to Idaho to chase elk. Byron loved to hunt and had the opportunity to hunt in many places including Alaska and Africa. Ask Byron his preferred method on hunting and he would tell you “Two sticks and a sting is all I use.” Over the years he would move between Georgia and Idaho, but his heart was in Idaho country, and he always returned to the land he loved.
Byron was a true entrepreneur at heart and owned many businesses in his lifetime. His love was pawnshops and car lots although he also owned many other businesses over the years. Byron retired from the car industry in December 2019.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents George Barfield, Nadine Croley Sellars, and brother Will Sellars. He is survived by his beloved wife Cathy, daughter Susan Staab, daughter Georgianne Clark, son-in-law Chris Clark, son Kiefer Barfield, son Ty Barnett and his grandchildren Tyler, Jessica (Mitch), Frankie, Chloe, Ally, and Hudson. He also leaves behind siblings Emory Barfield (Melody), Ken Barfield (LaRie), Kathy McKenzie (Todd), Kim Smith (Keith) and George Whitley (Lynette) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Byron never met a stranger and loved to share stories and a laugh with anyone willing. He was generous with his time and always willing to take someone hunting or camping and teach them the love of the great outdoors. Over the years he took many people under his wing to give them support and a helping hand when needed. He was a big kid at heart and was the instigator of “fun” with his nieces and nephews (which usually resulted in someone getting in trouble).
Byron was a loving husband, and wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed dearly by all those fortunate enough to make his acquaintance.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston.
