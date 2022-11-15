Burton Garth Hazelbaker was born in Grangeville on Jan. 10, 1928, to Elmer (Dutch) Hazelbaker and Myrtle Squibb. He joined three sisters: Ruth, Norma and Mildred. His mother died one and a half years after his birth. Dutch married Flora Sotin in 1934 and the family gained three stepbrothers (Lewis, Jack and Larry Sotin) and a half brother, Robert Hazelbaker.
Burt attended several grade schools on the Camas Prairie and entered high school at Kooskia after the family bought the Lacey Place on Wall Creek. The boys would walk to Harpster and catch the bus to Stites and Kooskia. Burt earned a letter in boxing his sophomore year. During those school years he met his future wife, Angele Kidder.
Burt moved to Moscow to live with his sister, Mildred, and attended Moscow High School. He worked summers farming and driving trucks in Pullman for Carl Boyd. Before he graduated Mildred moved away so Burt went back to Wall Creek. Soon after, he turned 18 years old and was drafted into the U.S. Army. While in a combat engineer battalion, he worked as a “grease monkey” and a fireman at Fort Lewis, Wash., and Fort Campbell, Ky.
After a year of service (1947), he came back to Idaho County and started his career in mill work at Everett Cox’s sawmill on the South Fork of the Clearwater River. He “batched” with Ed Altman until May 19, 1950, when he married Angele Kidder. Burt worked at the Harpster Mill and all the mills in Grangeville during his career. He retired as a skilled forklift operator Feb. 1, 1993. Burt was a master steelhead fisherman on Salmon River. He was a wily, white-tailed buck hunter and filled his tag every year even before the season extended into the rut. He was a fine shot.
In retirement, Burt perfected his fly fishing, carved wood, gardened and played mandolin, traveling with Angele to many “Jam Sessions.” He was the biggest fan for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He carved 300 wooden images and animals using many homemade tools and native wood — they are masterpieces. He was part of “The Kidders” music group and played at area nursing homes and assisted living facilities for more than 50 years.
Burt was into fitness. He exercised and ran until his knee started giving him trouble. He and Angele were well known for their daily walks around Grangeville. In May 2021, the couple were severely injured crossing a street while on their morning walk. Angele died and Burt was unable to continue living at home. Reluctantly, he moved to the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. He was a resident for one and a half years until Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He was 94 years of age. It’s the end of a legend for his family.
Burt was preceded in death by his wife, Angele (71 years); his parents; three sisters (Ruth Mattson, Norma Pierson and Mildred Bormuth), three stepbrothers (Lewis, Jack and Larry Sotin) and his half-brother, Bob Hazelbaker.
He is survived by his son, Nick (Norma Staaf); daughter, Lark Hall (Dick); two grandchildren, Brandon Hall (Amy) and Chelsey Hall; and three great-grandchildren (Quinn, Emma and Piper Hall).
At his request there will be no service and cremation has taken place. The family plans a memorial event next spring. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.