With great sadness we lost our dad, Buford B. Smith, on Friday, April 8, 2022, just two weeks after his 96th birthday.
Buford was born March 23, 1926, to John and Eupha Smith at Orofino. At 1 year old, his parents moved him and his older brother, Clifton, to Winchester. Buford attended Winchester Grade and High School, graduating in 1944.
He was a World War II veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1944-46. He served as a Navy Seabee in the Aleutian Islands.
Buford married Ellen J. Warren in 1947. The couple moved to Moscow where he attended the University of Idaho. While attending college, Buford and his brother-in-law co-owned Bill’s Taxi Service in Moscow from 1948-51. Buford and Ellen had a daughter, Susan, and a son, Alan, while living in Moscow.
In 1951, the family returned to Winchester where Buford and Ellen started Smith Oil Company as a consignee for Phillip’s 66 Co. They moved Smith Oil to Craigmont with the grand opening of a new bulk plant and 66 Service Station in September 1960. He and Ellen retired from the business in 1988.
Buford served on the Winchester City Council during tough negotiations with the State of Idaho concerning a new U.S. Highway 95 in the Culdesac canyon. The council was influential in Winchester receiving the North Business Loop entrance connecting Winchester to the new U.S. 95.
Buford was a Scout leader, a charter member of the Winchester Credit Union and served as commander of the American Legion Post, keeping his membership with the Legion for 76 years.
Family was important to Buford and Ellen. They were always present at their children’s and grandchildren’s activities. After retirement, they enjoyed spending winters in Arizona.
Buford and Ellen moved to Payette, Idaho, in 1994. When Ellen passed, he moved to Lewiston in 2016.
Buford is survived by his daughter, Susan (Rick) Callender, of Fruitland, Idaho; son, Alan (Peggy) Smith, of Ahsahka; grandsons, Jeff (Melanie) Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho, Greg (Stacie) Smith, of Clarkston, Tim (Kendal) Callender, of Boise; and seven great-grandchildren.
Buford was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; his parents; his brother, Clifton Smith; and great-granddaughter, Tymarie Smith.
At Buford’s request, no service will be held. Buford would like everyone to “Thank a vet.”