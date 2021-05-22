Bryce Whiteman

Of his own free will, Bryce William Whiteman, 36, of Elk City, ascended into heaven to be with his heavenly father Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Bryce is survived by his mother and sister, Kellye and Kelsey Whiteman, of Elk City; his two children, Carter and Brycelyne, of Gooding, Idaho; his father, Bob McLeod, of Pullman; his paternal grandparents, Connie and Bruce McLeod; aunt Mary and uncle Eric and families, of Clarkston; aunt Jolene; uncle Jim Mickey, of Reno, Nev.; aunt Marcy and uncle Kevin Howell, of Orofino; maternal grandparents Mary and John Purdy, of Grangeville; great-aunt and uncle Cocoa and Loren Anderson, of Elk City.
Bryce was born Oct. 16, 1984, in Boise. He spent his childhood in Grange-ville and Gooding. Later he moved to Elk City with his mother and sister.
Bryce loved time spent with his children. He loved to fish, trap and hunt. He was a carpenter by trade and a volunteer fireman.
You are loved and missed. You are forever in our hearts.