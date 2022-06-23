Bryan Keith Olinger, 58, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with his adoring wife, sons and extended family by his side at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Bryan battled a short but brutal fight with non-small-cell lung cancer and the many complications it presented. He received his diagnosis in March but suffered from the unknown metastatic implications since November.
Bryan was the fourth of five children born to Douglas Raymond and Janice Rose Harless Olinger on Oct. 6, 1963, in Colville, Wash. The family lived in Moscow at the time but decided to visit family in Colville while Jan was very, very pregnant.
The Olinger family moved from Moscow to Lewiston, then to several homes in Spokane, with Bryan ultimately graduating from Central Valley High School in 1981. He worked construction for a bit after high school and then enlisted into the United States Navy. His field of study was as an Arabic linguist, at which he loved and excelled (allegedly, he never had to study). Bryan’s naval career was colorful and diverse, so much so that there was a mutual decision to separate after four years.
While in the Navy, Bryan met a cute, shy and southern Vanessa Dale Simmons, and they quickly married. They welcomed their children, Keith Adam “Adam,” Lacy Alexandra “Alex” and Kami Antonia “Toni,” into their family and thoroughly enjoyed every scholastic, sporting and social event the kiddos delved into. During that time, Bryan worked at various jobs, finally landing at Potlatch Corp. (Clearwater Paper) where he excelled at the many positions in the extruders’ line of progression. He was given the nickname of “Mad Dog Olinger” because of his focus on speed, quality and production and his expectation that his co-workers should hold those same values.
After Bryan and Vanessa’s marriage ended, Bryan met and married Becky Wood, and her sons, Zac and Devin Watson, in 2001. The families readily blended and enjoyed many adventures following the children’s various sports activities, sledding, bowling, and taking family vacations.
In July 2002, the family devastatingly lost Vanessa, Alex and Toni in a motor vehicle accident. The impact of those losses prompted Bryan to reconsider his career path. He ventured into the medical field, successfully getting accepted into the competitive radiological technician program at Lewis-Clark State College. In 2003, while Bryan was in his first year of college, Bryan and Becky’s son, Marcus, arrived and glued the broken family back together. A year later, 2-year-old grandniece Samara Cosgrove joined the family.
While enrolled full time in the rad tech program and working clinical rotations, Bryan also worked at Bojack’s Broiler Pit, first as a maitre d’, then as a cook. Once he graduated from his rad tech program in 2007, he promptly forgot all cooking skills he’d acquired and began his final career at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
At St. Joe’s, Bryan initially worked as a rad tech in the radiology department, then progressed into the catheterization lab when it opened in 2010. In 2018, he transitioned back into the radiology department as the lead radiology tech, which he completely embraced. His tasks included performing radiologic exams, assisting in surgeries, scheduling the team and working with students (and lightheartedly convincing them that baked goods would guarantee a solid grade from him, of which he had no control, and they knew it). Patient interactions were Bryan’s favorite part of his day, especially when he worked with children and elderly ladies (who loved him and unabashedly flirted with him because of his blue eyes and he smelled good). Bryan was intent on helping the department provide the best and quickest care possible for their patients. He thoroughly enjoyed working with and teaching students. He strived to instill in them his tireless work ethic and focus on excellent patient care. Bryan’s “work family” was nearly as important to him as his personal family and he was in constant contact with them any time of day, even throughout his battle while he wasn’t able to work.
Bryan truly enjoyed challenging all of his people and making them laugh. He continually asked trivia questions (he especially loved geography and history categories) and encouraged everyone he met to work crossword puzzles (just don’t touch his in-progress puzzle). Along with his love of all things language, history and geography, he loved the Seattle Sea-hawks, and football season was his favorite time of year. The anticipation of this coming season without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner may have been too much for him to bear.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Becky) Wood Olinger; sons Keith Adam Olinger, Zachary Hunter Watson (Alivia), Devin Tate Watson and Marcus Gabriel Olinger; grandniece Samara Marie Cosgrove; bonus grandkiddos Joshua and Jocelynn Allen; parents Douglas and Janice Olinger; siblings Martin (Matchawee) Olinger, Douglas Olinger, David Olinger and Kimberly (Bret) Monigold; mother-in-law Nancy Wood; brother-in-law Rob Wood; sister-in-law Cathy Wood; and numerous cousins whom he considered siblings, as well as a plethora of nieces and nephews and other kiddos he and Becky collected along the way.
Bryan was preceded in death by his darling daughters, Alex and Toni; first wife Vanessa; sister-in-law Ali Wood; and brother-in-law Kelly Wood.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at later date.
Bryan requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to The Willow Center, the Jackson Baldwin Foundation or the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter. He also asked that we complete the daily newspapers’ crosswords (in ink), solve the daily Wordle, study world geography, learn the U.S. presidents (and vice presidents for extra credit) in chronological order, watch “Jeopardy” and strive to become the best at whatever you decide to do in life.