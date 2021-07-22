Bryan Cash, 91, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Lewiston.
A memorial is set for 1 p.m. Friday at Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle Church, 613 N. State St.
A celebration of life will follow at the Grangeville Country Club.
