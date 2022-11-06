Bruce Donald Tenwick

Bruce Tenwick, man-about-town, salt-of-the-earth, collector of all things unique and ordinary, world traveler and friend to everyone, left this world Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 84. He is finally free of a body that no longer worked the way he needed it to.
He was born Donald Bruce Tenwick on Sept. 22, 1938, to Don and Ruth Tenwick. He lived in Moscow, until he joined the U.S. Navy at age 16. Bruce was assigned to the USS Intrepid in Norfolk, Va. He took courses at the Submarine School and the U.S. Naval School for Underwater Swimmers in Key West, Fla. He became a deep-sea diver for the Navy. The kind with the lead boots and bolted-on helmets. The stories he told about things in the deep would curl your hair.
After leaving the Navy, he met and married Mary Lee Riesen. As newlyweds, they bought a three-acre piece of property in the country just outside Pullman. Bruce rebuilt the 100-year-old farmhouse from the studs up. They lived there for 60 years, raising their family and having a lot of fun parties and gatherings.
They had four children together: Marcy Tenwick Horne (Jack), Kristy Tenwick Szablya (Steve), Donald Jr. (Donny) Tenwick and Michael Tenwick (Cammie). He was preceded in death by his son Donny; his wife, Mary Lee (Reisen) Tenwick; and his brother Cay.
Bruce adored his 13 grandchildren and bragged about them to anyone who would listen. Marcy and Jack’s children: David Horne (Kelsey), Ryan Horne, Shelley Horne Sullivan (Shaun), Tricia Horne James (Greg). He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Stephanie Horne. Kristy and Steve’s children: Maria Szablya Rivas (Bernie), Adam Szablya. And Mike and Cammie’s children: Lakryssa Tenwick (Chad), Angelina Tenwick (Hayden), Mychael Tenwick Henry (Nick), Colton Tenwick (Cayley), Kerrington Tenwick and Daniella Lucas. He was thrilled to have eight great-grandchildren: Phoebe (David and Kelsey), Audrey and April Rivas (Maria and Bernie). Tierney and Aria McKarcher (LaKrysa and Chad), and Jordie, Aron and Hannah (Trisha and Greg). Only an hour before he passed, the youngest great-granddaughter, April, at 2½ months old, met her Great-Grandpa Bruce. He was very proud of his family.
Early in his life, he worked at Best Lumber in Pullman. From there, he joined his brothers Cay and Phil at Cay’s Rock Crushing in Moscow. Together they built many logging roads in the Moscow Mountains and the surrounding area. Eventually, Bruce started his own business called Pallett Recovery in Lewiston. His son, Mike, took over the company when Bruce retired.
Bruce loved to travel. He and Mary Lee traveled worldwide, including Mexico, Jamaica, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Ivory Coast, Guam, Truk and Palau, often scuba diving sunken shipwrecks or caves. They cruised the Panama Canal, Alaskan inside passage and the Caribbean islands.
He spent many weekends rooting for the Seahawks and Washington State Cougars. He was a big fan. He always had a red beer in hand while he cheered on his team. In the off-season, he often planned the next project in his shop. He had a plan and idea for many things he had in mind to try. He was a bit of a renaissance man for sure.
When Mary Lee passed away, Bruce found a companion to join him on his adventures. Joann Ailor was his sidekick finding treasures at many garage sales. They took road trips and attended many events around the area. The Tenwick family will forever be grateful for the love, care and loyalty she gave to Bruce over the last five years.
Before his devastating stroke, Bruce loved to talk to anyone, anywhere, about anything. He was always telling stories, tall tales and jokes. He will be greatly missed by many.
A military graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Moscow Cemetery on the Troy Highway. A celebration of life for Bruce will follow at the Pullman Senior Center from noon to 2 p.m. at 190 SE Crestview, Building B., Pullman. Everyone is welcome to attend and share stories, tall tales and jokes. Bruce would have loved seeing everyone there.