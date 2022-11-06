Bruce Donald Tenwick

Bruce Tenwick, man-about-town, salt-of-the-earth, collector of all things unique and ordinary, world traveler and friend to everyone, left this world Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 84. He is finally free of a body that no longer worked the way he needed it to.

He was born Donald Bruce Tenwick on Sept. 22, 1938, to Don and Ruth Tenwick. He lived in Moscow, until he joined the U.S. Navy at age 16. Bruce was assigned to the USS Intrepid in Norfolk, Va. He took courses at the Submarine School and the U.S. Naval School for Underwater Swimmers in Key West, Fla. He became a deep-sea diver for the Navy. The kind with the lead boots and bolted-on helmets. The stories he told about things in the deep would curl your hair.