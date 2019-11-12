Brock Bradley Ewing went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Spokane. Brock had a mile-wide smile that made any day brighter. He will always be remembered for his joyful laughter and his heart of gold.
Brock was born to Betty Johnson and Bradley Ewing on Aug. 6, 1980. He went on to marry Mandie Stevens in 2005 in Lewiston. Together, they brought three children into the world, Elias, Evan Bradley and Avriana Belle; sadly, their first son, Elias, was stillborn. May Brock and Elias be up in heaven together, among so many other loved ones who have passed on.
Brock was a very fun-loving person who loved to laugh and to be creative. He had what his mom used to call “magic hands.” He would draw for hours, especially pictures of cars for Evan to color when he was very young. Later, he would have fun experimenting with makeup on Avriana, which he absolutely mastered; he would have been a great makeup artist. The time he spent with these two children were the happiest times of his life.
Brock was the person who taught us how to love someone unconditionally. He was a tough guy with a soft side, who loved to laugh and be silly, although he would exude a gruff exterior. He loved collecting baseball cards and comic books. Those loves passed on to both his children, as well as his artistic talent.
Brock was preceded in death by his father, Bradley Ewing, his mother, Betty Johnson, and his son, Elias Ewing. Brock leaves behind two children, Evan and Avriana, and their mother, Mandie Stevens, who were his whole world. Brock is also survived by his brother, Jason Ewing, and sisters Andria Robins (Randy), Lisa Hadley (Cole) and Judelle Snider. There are also many other family members and friends who will remember and miss him dearly.
May Brock finally find the peace he deserved, and fly high with the wings that he now has.
We will have a celebration of life for Brock starting at noon Saturday at the Redemption Church at 1303 Poplar St. in Clarkston. This will be a potluck celebration, where we will all remember the legacy Brock leaves behind.