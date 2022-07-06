Brigitte Richardson passed away on the evening of Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was 85 years old. Brigitte was born April 6, 1937, to Leo and Anna Wöller, in Rheydt, Germany.
In 1938, Brigitte’s family moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where her father managed a men’s clothing factory. During World War II, Brigitte, her mother and her brother were evacuated to Bad Schwalbach, where they would live with extended family until 1948 before returning to live in Frankfurt in a rebuilt home in 1952. After a one-year apprenticeship in a women’s clothing factory, she would earn a college degree in textile fashion, merchandising and design and was later hired as a production manager at Plutte Company in Wuppertal.
Brigitte saved up funds and moved to New York City in 1957. At her first apartment, she met Marigay Nelson, of Orofino. Brigitte would work in New York as a dressmaker for Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue, with a part time job at Bloomingdales. In 1958, Brigitte and her American cousin, Fred Wöller, would move to Los Angeles for six months, where Brigitte worked at Security-First National Bank and also Carnation Company on Wilshire Boulevard.
Brigitte ended her two-year stay in the U.S. with a two-week trip to Hawaii. Back in Germany, she started a new job as a production line manager at the Lauf Company, producing high-quality women’s dresses. Returning home for the weekend, Brigitte met Dale Richardson, who was touring Europe on his motorcycle in 1959. Marigay Nelson had referred Dale to visit the Wöller’s when he got to West Germany, and Dale and Brigitte later married on Oct. 1, 1960. They would be married for more than 62 years. Brigitte and Dale moved back to Orofino soon after and had two sons, Brent (born 1964) and Dan (born 1967).
Dale would teach Brigitte to drive, ride a horse, to fish and how to ski during the Idaho winters. Brigitte enjoyed attending all the sporting activities her boys participated in. Brigitte took night classes at Lewis-Clark State College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in management technology in 1989. She would work for the Bon Marche and Cole’s Jeweler’s and later owned and operated Riverside Storage in Orofino for more than 20 years. During that time, they welcomed the birth of their three grandsons, Joe (to Brent and Elizabeth) and Zack and Lucas (to Dan and Kristal).
In her semi-retirement, Brigitte participated in the Senior Olympic Games at Stanford, Houston and Cleveland as a swimmer. She also enjoyed the company of her grandsons as their chaperone, German teacher and swim instructor.
Brigitte is survived by her youngest son, Dan; daughter-in-law Kristal; and her three grandsons Joe, Zack and Lucas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, and eldest son, Brent. In her own words, “I wanted to see the new world — America. Dale wanted to see the old world — Europe. In Orofino, we created our own world.”
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Lodge at Rivers Edge, Orofino.