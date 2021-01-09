Bridget Kiely Yochum, 94, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston.
She was born April 30, 1926, in Kilkenny, Ireland, to Michael and Kathern Kiely, one of 12 children (eight girls and four boys). She moved to England during the war for employment. There, she met and married Herman V. (Bud) Yochum, who was serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. They married May 22, 1945, in Lancashire, England.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Margaret), of Port Orchard, Wash., and Brian, of Clarkston; four grandchildren, Joe (Trish), of Bonney Lake, Wash., Alison, of Bothell, Wash., Mark (Michelle), of Hillsburo, Ore., and Thomas (Kristi), of Clarkston; four great-grandchildren, Quintin, Nicholas, Ty and Zane; one sister, Alice, of London, and one brother, Patrick (Gwen), in Wales; and sisters-in-law Sharon Dixon, of Uniontown, and Kathleen Yochum, of Clarkston.
Bridget was preceded in death by husband, Bud; her mother and father in Ireland; seven sisters and three brothers in the U.K.
Bridget came to the U.S. in 1946, and became a U.S. citizen in 1953. She eventually went to work for Speer Bullets in Lewiston until she retired after 26 years. She was a member of Holy Family parish, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Eagles Auxiliary, Women of the Moose and Sweet Adelines. She loved to sing with the Old Time Fiddlers and working in her flower garden.
There will be a funeral Mass and memorial service next spring or summer when it is safe to gather. Thank you for thoughts and prayers.