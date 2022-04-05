Brian O. Stanley, 58, of Plainfield, N.J., died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the JFK University Medical Center in Edison, N.J.
Born June 13, 1963, in Pullman, to J.D. and Irene Stanley, Brian was the youngest of seven children. He is survived by his domestic partner, Kalie Wilkerson; three brothers, David (Ingrid) Stanley, of Lewiston; Steve (Bettina) Stanley, of Tacoma; Michael (Lisa) Stanley, of Waukesha, Wis.; two sisters, Denise (Ernest) Hall, of Fernwood, Idaho, and Elaine (Mark) Steiner, of Milwaukee, Wisc.; three nieces, Kisha Phillips, of White Plains, N.Y., Sharon Stanley, of Lewiston, and Rachel Stanley, of Clarkston; three nephews, John Stanley, of Lewiston, Bradley (Gale) and great-niece Kya Stanley, of Spokane, and Blake (Bethany) and great-nephews Jordan and Beckham and great-niece Bellamy Olsen, of Lewiston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and an older sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and George Koller, of Clarkston.
A memorial service is planned for July 15 at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help defray funeral expenses at gofundme.com/f/brian-o-stanley-funeral-fund.
