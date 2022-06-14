Brian Monroe Hanks

Brian M. Hanks, our loving rock, went home to the Lord on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He left peacefully surrounded by his girls.
Brian was born May 30, 1977, in Lewiston to Rick Hanks and Linda Walker (Gallucci). He attended elementary through high school in Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1995.
Brian has been married to his best friend, Andi (Gosney), since 1996. In the following years, they welcomed their biggest joys, Kathleen and Brieanna, in 1997 and 1998, respectively. They made the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley their home through all their years together.
Brian attended Lewis-Clark State College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in justice studies and a minor in psychology in 2005. His entire family was incredibly proud of his accomplishment. After graduating, he began work as an IBI specialist for different agencies in the valley. Brian truly enjoyed working with autistic children and watching their progress in therapy.
Brian and Andi always had an open home and loved having their children, friends and family coming in and out. One of Brian’s greatest joys was splashing around with their church family in the pool. All the kids knew he was the biggest teddy bear and they could get anything they wanted from him.
Brian is survived by his loving wife, Andi; their kids, Kat (Dakota) Whittaker and Brie (Shad) Story; as well as his soon-to-be granddaughter, Kalliope Jane Story. He leaves behind a large extended family as well — both by blood and his chosen tribe. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. July 7 at Clarkston Wesleyan Church, 1100 Elm St., Clarkston. A small covered-dish dinner will be held afterward in the basement of the church.