Brian Lee Knopes

Brian was born to Larry and Drusilla (Cargile) Knopes in Orofino on July 19, 1962. He passed away peacefully at his home in Goldendale, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Brian lived in the Lewis-Clark Valley at three different residences after he was born. Four years later, his little brother Rodney was born. While growing up in the valley, Brian spent a lot of time with his friends. In later years, Brian would start raising animals for 4-H and later, Future Farmers of America. He would work for neighbors until he was to the age to drive. He spent a lot of time with his friends driving around with his newfound freedom. If it had wheels and you could drive it, he was on it.
Brian had many jobs over the years, from mowing yards when he was younger to getting his CDL and driving semitrucks. Brian was a part of the Moose, Legion and Volunteer Firefighter. Brian touched many lives in his 59 years on this earth. Brian had a huge love for wolves, guns and telling stories to anyone who would listen.
Brian’s first daughter, Brandi, was born in January of 1985. Brian married Ordella and had his first son, Curtis, in February of 1987. A few short years later, in March of 1989, Nichole was born. Later in life, Brian moved to Goldendale and met Susan. A year later, they had their first son, Levi, in July of 1998. Five years later, Brian and Sue welcomed Tyler in May of 2003. They later divorced.
Brian was known to always have a story or a joke to tell, and always had a beer ready for you. When he walked into a room, you knew he was there. The things that will be missed are the times of water and food fights, endless stories and getting help when you least expected it. Brian was a person you could always come to and talk about anything.
Brian is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Brian is survived by his parents, Larry and Drusilla Knopes, of Clarkston; brother, Rodney (Carmen) Knopes, of Goldendale; daughters, Brandi Brown and Nicole (Juan) Gonzalez, of Lewiston; and sons, Curtis Devault of Boise, Levi Knopes, of Clarkston, and Tyler Knopes, of Goldendale. Also surviving are six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Is it 5 o’clock somewhere, Dad?
We love and miss Dad, The Boys.
Memorial arrangements are made later this summer in 2022.