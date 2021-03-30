Brian Jeffery Hayton, age 49, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, of multiple organ failure at Whitman Health and Rehab.
Brian was born Sept. 27, 1971, to Jane Axelson Hayton and William L. Hayton at Mount Vernon’s Skagit Valley Hospital. He grew up in Pullman, attended Pullman schools, and graduated from high school in 1989 and WSU in 1994, where he was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity. After several years in Phoenix, Brian moved back to Pullman to be closer to his family.
Brian loved his family, a good steak, a nice glass of wine, sports, dogs, “Blazing Saddles” and the WSU Cougars. Cougar football season was the best time of year according to Brian. He hated vegetables, rude people, pineapple on his pizza and rom-coms.
Noteworthy events in Brian’s life included: membership and participation in Boy Scout Troop 460, where he mastered outdoor living skills; living a year in Basel, Switzerland, with his family; a three-week trip to Phil- mont Scout Ranch with visits to several national parks and a 90-mile hike in the rugged mountains of New Mexico; halibut fishing near the San Juan Islands and helping to land a 60-pounder. He also helped coach baseball in the Pullman Youth Baseball Association.
Brian is survived by his mother, Jane Hayton Riebold (Orrin), of Deary, his father, William Hayton (Laurence McCulloch), of Mount Vernon, Wash., a brother, Michael Hayton (Jenny), of Pullman, nephews Chase (Hailey) and Drew, both of Pullman, stepsisters Carrie Schlecht (Reese), of Placerville Calif., and Jamie Smith (Chad), of Bonney Lake Wash., numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces, and many friends in his hometown of Pullman and elsewhere.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides, Emanuel Axelson (Sigma Chi WSU Grad 1934), Grace Larson Axelson, Leroy Hayton and Irene Dickson Hayton, who were from Mount Vernon, and the love of his life, his rescue dog Abby Von Pepperpants. We are confident that they are joyfully reconnecting right now.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Pullman City Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Brian’s name to Whitman County Humane Society, Pullman High School, the Pullman Fire Department or the charity of your choice.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is handling arrangements, and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.