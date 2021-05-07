Brian James Thivierge, 60, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 21, 1960, in Ogdensburg, N.Y., to Leo F. Thivierge and Joan M. (Beebie) Thivierge. Brian attended Charles Francis Adams High School in Clarkston for four years, graduating in 1978. Brian served in the U.S. Navy for eight years from 1979-87 at various duty stations. He was Yeoman First Class (E6), with medals: Navy Battle Efficiency “E” Ribbon, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with Bronze Star, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Navy Good Conduct - 2nd award, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon - 2nd award, and Humanitarian Service Medal - 2nd Award. He then attended Lewis-Clark State College for two years.
Brian married Geraldine Frei on Dec. 31, 1979, in Lewiston and later divorced July 18, 1990. On Sept. 11, 1993, he married Julie Blankenship and they divorced May 25, 2008.
Brian’s work included Safeway, Sprouse Reitz, Lancer Lanes, Clearwater River Casino, ATK and Brian’s Lawn Service. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the United States Bowling Congress (USBC).
He is survived by his son, David B. Thivierge, of Uniontown; daughter Michelle R. Thivierge, of Tacoma; sons Matthew J. Thivierge, of Culdesac, Joseph L.R. Thivierge, of Clarkston, Nicholas R. Thivierge, of Clarkston, and Zachary A. Thivierge, of Coeur d’Alene; grandsons Jeremya Thivierge, of Clarkston, Krystopher Thivierge, of Clarkston, Austin Thivierge, of Uniontown, Bentlee Thivierge, of Culdesac; Kalon Reed, of Clarkston, Bennett Thivierge, of Coeur d’Alene, and Trystan Thivierge, of Culdesac; granddaughters Jewell Thivierge, of Coeur d’Alene, Marsyline Thivierge, of Clarkston, and Syleste Reed, of Clarkston; daughters-in-law Shantée Fleury, of Clarkston, Kayla Thivierge, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kimber Thivierge, of Culdesac; son-in-law Christopher Brueckner, of Tacoma; sisters Vicky Wall, of Clarkston, Christine Thivierge, of Chattanooga, Tenn., Donna Johnson, of Clarkston, and Brenda Evans, of Clarkston; brothers James Thivierge, of Lewiston, and Allen Thivierge, of Clarkston; father Leo Thivierge, of Clarkston; and many other “adopted” children, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was lovingly called Papa T.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Mary Thivierge, and sister JoAnne Donna Thivierge.
A graveside service with military funeral honors will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
