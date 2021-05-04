Brian Edmond Garrett passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
He was born Oct. 2, 1964, to Michele and Norman Garrett. He attended Clarkston public schools and, after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was trained as a combat medical specialist. Brian enjoyed the outdoors with a passion for camping, backpacking and his true love of four-wheeling in his Chevy truck with his dog, Sturg. He will be remembered mostly by his gift to gab.
Brian is survived by his father, Norman Garrett, and three brothers, Steven, James and Dale, along with two sisters-in-law, Melissa and Audre Garrett.