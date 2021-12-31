Brian Ames Hart Jr. of Deary, was born March 3, 1988, to Ramona Whybark in Lewiston. He left this Earth on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lewiston.
In his life, he had many friends he called family and would do anything to help someone out. Even when he wasn’t in the best spot in life, he put others first. He loved trucks and cars of all types. His second home was the outdoors and playing in the mud. He loved having fun and joking with family and friends. Sarcasm was his second language, so one never knew if he was pulling your leg or not. He cared a lot about his nieces and nephew and enjoyed telling stories to them or teaching them new things.
He is survived by his mother; grandmothers Iris Welch and Charlene Hart; uncle Bill Whybark; aunt Jane Johnson; brother Eric Cromer; sister Victoria Cromer; nieces Hunter and Kaia Zaddock; nephew Connor Zaddock; and many friends he thought of as family. A celebration of life will be held from 1-6 p.m. Jan. 8, 2022, at the Deary Community Center. Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse is in charge of arrangements for flowers and donations.