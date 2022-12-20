Brent Lee Kopacka

It is with great sadness that our beloved son, Brent Lee Kopacka, went to heaven Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, as a result of a traumatic brain injury sustained in combat in Afghanistan, which led to a 16-year ongoing battle with severe PTSD. Brent was born Oct. 4, 1986.

Brent is survived by his mother, Darcie Nixon and stepfather, David Nixon, and father, John F. Kopacka and stepmother, Dawn M. Kopacka. Brent was the oldest sibling to Tori L. Davey, Zackery J. Kopacka, Ethan J. Kopacka, Evan M. Kopacka and Ellowyn O. Kopacka, and uncle to three nephews and one niece.