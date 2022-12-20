It is with great sadness that our beloved son, Brent Lee Kopacka, went to heaven Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, as a result of a traumatic brain injury sustained in combat in Afghanistan, which led to a 16-year ongoing battle with severe PTSD. Brent was born Oct. 4, 1986.
Brent is survived by his mother, Darcie Nixon and stepfather, David Nixon, and father, John F. Kopacka and stepmother, Dawn M. Kopacka. Brent was the oldest sibling to Tori L. Davey, Zackery J. Kopacka, Ethan J. Kopacka, Evan M. Kopacka and Ellowyn O. Kopacka, and uncle to three nephews and one niece.
Brent proudly served in the U.S. Army from 2005-09 in the 2nd Battalion, 508TH Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. Brent was awarded the Purple Heart for his service in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. By volunteering to serve in the United States Army during time of war, Brent proved himself to be not only a man of great dedication, but also a selfless servant of the people of our nation. Brent epitomized the values and standards that all paratroopers strive to achieve. Brent’s valor in the face of the enemy is a great credit to his character.
Those who knew Brent knew him as a loving, caring and a very loyal friend. He was loved by his family and friends. Brent always enjoyed remembering people on their birthdays and special occasions. Brent enjoyed the outdoors. He would send pictures and updates to friends and loved ones of new places and new adventures he was on. He loved to experience new places, so it was hard for him to settle in one place. Brent made friends everywhere he went while always staying in touch with the old.
Over the course of the past 16 years, Brent fought a courageous battle against PTSD, but in the end he couldn’t break free.
“Please learn all you can about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) so you will have an understanding of the toll it takes on our Veterans, their families, and their friends. … Make sure your loved ones seek the help they need.”
Corbeill Funeral Home is Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.