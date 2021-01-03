Brent Craig Reed, 50, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from a massive heart attack. Brent was born to Bruce and Nancy “Jo” Reed Feb. 23, 1970, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
Brent was a lifelong resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1988. He attended Lewis-Clark State College and graduated with a degree in welding and metallurgy in 1991. He married Kris on Sept. 28, 1996.
In 1993, Brent gained employment at Clearwater Paper, where he held several key positions in the Consumer Products Division, Pulp and Paper, Power Recovery Boilers. He took great pride in being a certified boiler operator of both 600-pound and 1,200-pound boilers. He worked for Clearwater for 22 years but suffered a career-ending injury, which forced him to change his career trajectory. In June 2015, Brent enrolled at the University of Idaho. Brent was awarded the David R. Kendrick Award for overcoming many challenges and obstacles toward earning his degree. In December 2019, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in business operations management with a certificate of entrepreneurship.
From a young age Brent was a very inquisitive person, he loved to build and create. He was truly the “jack of all trades.” He loved automotives, engineering, rock hounding, working in the garden, coin collecting and creating culinary dishes alongside his wife Kris. Brent had a zest for life that was contagious to whomever he came in contact with, and he will be missed.
Brent is survived by his lovely wife of 24 years, Kris; parents Bruce and Nancy “Jo” Reed; sister Wendy and her husband, Ronald Joyner; nephew Javion Joyner; and many extended family and friends.
There will be a memorial service for Brent scheduled in late spring.