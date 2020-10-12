Brent Carl Koller, 56, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Amarillo, Texas.
He was born Feb. 8, 1964, to Larry and Nelda Watson Koller in Lewiston and lived there for a short time before moving to a farm north of Pomeroy.
He attended Pomeroy schools, graduating in 1982. Brent was active in football, wrestling, 4-H and FFA. He qualified for the state wrestling tournament for three years, placing in his junior and senior years.
Brent attended Washington State University, was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, graduating in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science and Nutrition. He worked for 25 years for Cactus Feeders in Amarillo as Director of FED Cattle Sales before retiring two years ago.
Brent enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, riding horseback, music and following the Washington State Cougars.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Jared Koller of Amarillo; father Larry Koller; brothers Jim (Terri) and Brian (Jana) of Pomeroy; sister-in-law Shanna Koller of Amarillo; nephews Nick (Ashley) Koller and their two sons, Kanin and Carson, and Craig Koller, all of Pomeroy, Darren (Madison) Koller and son, Kolt, of Amistad, N.M. and Dalton of Amarillo; nieces Karla (Phillip) Luft and their children, Evelyn and Jace, of Endicott, Alyssa (Mike) Lehmitz and their sons, Kaysen and Holden, of Pullman, HayLee (Owen) Dudley of Everson, Wash., Torrie (Judah) Burton of Stephenville, Texas, and Darbi of Amarillo.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nelda Koller; brother Monty Koller; and grandparents Clarence and Lottie Watson and Edwin and Doris Koller.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 16, 2020, at the Pomeroy Christian Church. Due to COVID-19, this will be a service for family and close friends of Brent. The family suggests memorials to the Pomeroy FFA Alumni, Kayleen Bye, 22 Sullivan Road, Pomeroy, WA, 99347; the Pomeroy Christian Church, P.O. Box 699, Pomeroy; or a charity of your choice.