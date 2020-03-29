Brent A. Karlberg passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Boise, at the age of 55.
Brent was born in Lewiston to Ron and Judy Karlberg. Brent graduated from Lewiston High School in 1983 and from Lewis-Clark State College in 1988. Brent went on to earn his MFA at the University of Idaho, studying technical direction and lighting design. He married Lisa Barnett in 1991. The couple were blessed with two children, Brea Barnett and Malcolm Karlberg.
How many families can say they not only love each other, but genuinely like one another? We are a tight-knit family whose time together is always filled with laughter. No one could have asked for a more loving son and brother. As a dad, he was one of the kindest, most gentle people you could ever meet. Although separated at the time of Brent’s passing, Lisa and Brent were married for almost 28 years and raised Brea and Malcolm to be good people, with compassion for others. Brent will live on in his children, who will miss him terribly.
“A good friend is a connection to life — a tie to the past and a road to the future.” Whether you knew him as Brent, Brenter, Biff, Benchly, Bubba, Big Brother or Big Bear, he was a lifelong friend with a kind and caring soul. Friends he had made as early as kindergarten were known as the Third Street/Normal Hill Gang, and their shared experiences and bonds they created are forever engraved in their memories. Together they attended Webster and graduated from LHS. That was the time for make-believe, playing sports, forming bands and discovering his love of theater and music. Brent remained close to many of his school classmates and cherished their friendships.
Brent found the career that combined his love of theater and music. Brent worked in theater production for the Coeur d’Alene Summer Theater, Idaho Repertory Theater, the Spokane Interplayers, the Missouri Central Repertory Theater and Northern Arizona University. As a production manager, Brent was an integral part of BSU-Morrison Center for 25 years, starting in 1995. He cared deeply about people he worked with, as well as those impacted by his work, including his dedicated staff, co-workers, students and patrons. Brent brought a positive outlook to every interaction he had with others, whether it was with colleagues, promoters, faculty members, students or service providers. He was always ready and willing to provide a helping hand to those in need.
Brent is survived by his parents, Ron and Judy Karlberg, of Lewiston; wife Lisa Karlberg, of Caldwell; children Brea Barnett, of Boise, and Malcolm Karlberg, of Caldwell; siblings Kalyn Karlberg, of Pasco, and Chanda Karlberg, of Kennewick. Brent was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Clark.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, memorial services will be held at a later date, one in Lewiston and the other in Boise. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Morrison Center in Brent’s name: Morrison Center c/o Brent Karlberg Memorial Fund, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise, ID 83725. Cards may be sent to Ron and Judy Karlberg, 720 18th Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501; or Lisa Karlberg (and children Malcolm and Brea), 3205 S. Illinois Ave., Caldwell, ID 83605.
Condolences can also be sent through Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home at malcomsfuneralhome.com or www.forevermissed.com/brent-karlberg/stories.