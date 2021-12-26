Brenda Gail Croy passed away peacefully at her home Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
She was born March 22, 1945, in Princeton, W.Va., to Charles Anderson and Audrey Underwood. She spent time in the South and on the West Coast before ultimately making her home in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Brenda began her professional career as a nurse, graduating from Lewis-Clark State College and working for several years at local hospitals and nursing homes. She decided to return to college and obtain a teaching degree where she found her true calling in education. Ms. Croy, as she was known by her students, taught for two years in the Lapwai school district and for nineteen years at Lewiston High School. She taught English and developed the technical English program for the school. She later obtained her master’s degree in teaching from the University of Idaho. Ms. Croy genuinely enjoyed being in the classroom and had a way of connecting with her students.
In addition to teaching, Brenda was an amazing mother and especially loved being a grandmother. She raised four children, Kevin Mushinsky, Traci Dumond, Summer Overberg and Shane Budde. She was lovingly called “Grammie” by Noah and Joshua Mushinsky, Sierra Crosby, Jaiden and Savannah Dumond and Delaney and Chloe Overberg. Brenda married Butch Croy in 1986, and they spent many years enjoying their love of travel, often spending time in Mexico and on many Caribbean cruises. Butch and Brenda were truly soulmates and their bond was evident during their 35 years of marriage, especially in her final years when Butch’s love shined through as a caretaker.
When she wasn’t teaching or traveling, Brenda enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking. She would spend hours in her craft room preserving memories in scrapbooks and sharing her love of crafting with her granddaughters. Brenda also enjoyed her Saturday morning yard sales and frequently came home with new treasures. She took pride in decorating her home and loved spending time gardening. She also enjoyed attending plays and concerts and especially loved Phantom of the Opera.
All are welcome to attend the celebration of life ceremony at 3 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022, at Merchant Funeral Home.