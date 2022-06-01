Brandy Dawn Child, 44, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, with family beside her. A precious light of our life gone too soon.
Brandy graduated from Clarkston High School. After high school, she worked for Wendy’s, advancing to general manager and worked for them for several years. After Wendy’s, she had various occupations before finding her place at Royal Plaza in Lewiston in laundry and housekeeping. She enjoyed her job and co-workers, and enjoyed visiting with the residents.
Brandy married the love of her life, Kaulin Johnson Child, on Aug. 30, 1997. They were blessed with two wonderful sons.
Brandy was a homebody. You could find her posts on Facebook of her being at home spending time with her husband and sons. She enjoyed being cozy on the couch with a blanket and her dachshunds beside her and her husband on the other couch, watching their favorite cooking shows, movies or discovering a new music video together.
She is survived by her husband, Kaulin; sons Jonathan Hunter and Nathaniel Auston; mother Frances Givens (Mark Johnson); sister Vanessa Mauhar (Justin); nephew Devon Matalamaki; niece Bella Matalamaki; nephew Weslee Matalamaki; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arne “Butch” Matalamaki; brother Matthew Matalamaki; and grandparents.
Please join us in a remembrance of Brandy Dawn 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4. at Clarkston Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St.