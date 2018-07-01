It is with great sadness that the family of Brandon Lee Bailey announce his peaceful passing on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, due to complications of brain cancer at age 45. Despite his life's circumstances, he had a strong faith in Jesus. Over the last couple of years he experienced victory with the toughest challenge of his life. He restored relationships with those closest to him through the grace and power of the Holy Spirit before his passing. This was a comfort to him and those he loved.
Brandon had a great fondness for the Yankees, hunting, fishing, arrowheads, friends and family, but most of all his beloved children. He was blessed with three loves of his life: Angela Floch, with daughter Brittany DeBord; Alannah Bailey, with sons Connor and Dawson; and fiance Ashlee Herzog, with son Maddox and Lydia Herzog.
Brandon will be kindly remembered as a Little League coach, for his sense of humor and for his signature laugh. Lovingly named "Sergeant Smoky," he had nicknames for most - Britbrat, Honky-Tonk, Dawtay, Mad-Dog and Lydi-Bomb, to name a few.
Brandon is survived by parents Stan Bailey and Julie Wickersham; daughter Brittany DeBord (Justin); sons Connor, Dawson and Maddox; fiance Ashlee Herzog; brothers Brian Bailey (Missy) and Brandt Fuller (Andi); Lydia Herzog; grandkids Bentley and Jameson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family invites you to come share a laugh with a touching story or a photo at a covered-dish celebration of life memorial to be held at 4 p.m. July 15 at the Asotin City Park. We also invite you to sign the online guest book at Merchant Funeral Home.
Thank you to all the family, friends, sponsors, the Pacific Northwest Grain work family and New Bridges Church for steadfastly believing in Brandon with prayers and support. Memorial donations may be made to New Bridges Church.