Scott Ross had a very strong heart. He was full of joy and positivity. Scott always had a smile and was very patient, tolerant and forgiving. He dealt with his emotions constructively. Scott lived life with purpose and truly focused on the good in people and animals. He gave fully to those around him. Scott had a positive impact on people by revealing the good rather than criticism — in which he led by example every single day. Scott will be forever remembered by everyone fortunate enough to have met him.
Bradly “Scott” Ross, of Clarkston, ended his battle with cancer and went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the young age of 64. Scott’s departure was at home, where he was lovingly surrounded by his wife and several family members.
Scott was born Aug. 20, 1956, in Aberdeen, Wash., to James and Dorothy (Adams) Ross, who both preceded him in death. At the age of 8, he and his family moved to Clarkston, where he attended public school. Scott excelled in track, basketball and pole vaulting and was voted class president his senior year of 1974.
After high school, Scott enlisted and served eight years in the U.S. Army. He began at 104th Training Division in Vancouver, Wash., as a drill sergeant. He served in Germany at Panzer Kaserne in Boblingen. He then went through training at the Foreign Language Center Presidio of Monterey, Calif., and the Signal Intelligence Analyst course at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas. He received his certification from the U.S. Army Intelligence Center for his assignment as an intelligence translator in Augsburg, Germany. However, Scott’s most favorable job was as the base photographer.
After the Army, Scott earned his associate in technical arts degree in construction technology at Lower Columbia College. After various jobs, he began his career with the USPS. Scott’s career allowed him to work many different positions throughout Montana, Idaho and finally, in 2003, in Minnesota, where he was married to Kathleen Ross. He was offered early retirement after 28 years, and in 2013, he and his wife moved back to his hometown of Clarkston. Once there, he enthusiastically hired on with the Clarkston School District as a substitute custodian. He loved working with the children and making them and the staff laugh.
Scott enjoyed his life to the fullest. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with bow, rifles and black powder. He spent one summer as an outfitter. He was a retired member of the Dry Riders Motorcycle Club. He also found satisfaction working with his hands, doing woodworking and landscaping. In his home, he was a carpenter, plumber and electrician. He enjoyed photography and videography, and would turn his work into presentations for clubs, people or causes. Wherever he lived, he became a member of the community. He coached kids, worked as a volunteer fireman, church member, assumed leadership positions in clubs and more. In his last years, he took great pleasure in golfing with his buddies. Above all, as many who knew Scott could attest, he was a storyteller extraordinaire and could recount his life’s experiences with gusto.
Scott is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Kathleen Ross, of Clarkston; sons Christopher (Suzanne), of Helmville, Mont., and Shaun (Crystal), of Bozeman, Mont.; mother of his sons, Carol Ross, of Stevensville, Mont.; grandchildren Takoda, Bryce and Bailey; stepdaughter Amber Homan, of Minneapolis; siblings Rocky (Lorie) Ross, of Bozeman, Mont., Larry (Dee) Ross, of Potlatch, and LeEllen (Dan) Andrews, of Seattle; best ever friend Dave Estlund, of Clarkston; pets Max, Rocky and Bentley; and many cousins and friends.
Scott’s antics, smile, presence and encouragement will be missed. He will be remembered forever in our hearts.
Please join us for the celebration of Scott’s life from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston, (509) 758-8827. To honor Scott’s memory, a celebration and sharing time will begin at 11 a.m.