Bradley W. Deyo, 59, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Everett, Wash., from an unexpected heart attack. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all of us left behind.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lola Jean, and father, Dwight Deyo. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; sisters, Debbie (Randy) Parsons, Pamela Deyo and Tawnya (Rick) Marquette; and brothers, Roger Deyo and Bryan Deyo. He is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews.
Brad grew up in the Lewiston-Clarkston area and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1981. He later moved to Redmond, Wash. It was then that he met his soul mate, later his wife of 35 years, Valerie Merian.
Though he was skilled in many areas, most of his professional life was in the aerospace industry. One aspect of his professional life at Boeing was a real appreciation of all the team members with whom he worked over the years.
Brad had a generous heart and a wicked sense of humor. He enjoyed Seahawks football with his nephews, Jake and Nick, motorcycle rides with friends, along with all aspects of outdoor life. An annual endeavor would be a magical trip to Avery, Idaho, for fun, family and friends. After a fruitful day of huckleberry picking, being in the river and sitting by the fire, the world seemed right again.
At his request, no services are planned. Donations to the American Heart Association or any animal shelter in his name would be appreciated.