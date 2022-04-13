After a brave battle with cancer, Brad Hewett, passed away peacefully at his Arrow Junction home in the early morning of Sunday, April 10, 2022. He was 77 years old.
Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Brad managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible.
Brad was born in Lewiston to Lewis and Maxine Hewett. He grew up with his siblings, Gary, Linda and Ronald, at the family home on Webb Ridge, then moved to Arrow Junction in 1960. After graduating from Lapwai High School in 1962, he went to work on the family ranch, Hewett Ranch Inc. Although he tolerated the cattle, his real joy was building roads with D8 and hauling logs. He was quite skilled at operating heavy machinery.
In 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Griggs. They soon started a family with two sons, Todd and Troy. As a family, they enjoyed camping, fishing and boating at Dworshak. They created many memories with Sunday drives along with family friends throughout the countryside. Being a kind, dependable father was of the utmost importance to Brad and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.
With the Clearwater River practically in his front yard, Brad was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed fishing for steelhead, bass and salmon. Later in life, he took up golfing. He enjoyed participating in the golf league at Quail Ridge Golf Course. He was a pivotal helper in getting the Arrow Junction Fire Department established. Brad was an excellent cook. He took pride and enjoyed cooking for family dinners.
In addition to his wife, Phyllis, Brad is survived by his two sons and their wives, Todd and Sheila, of Arrow, and Troy and Tami, of West Richland; brother Ronald (Pepsi), and brother-in-law Gene Calkins; sister-in-law Grace Long; grandchildren Rafferdy (Joe), Heath (Jasmine) and Jesslyn (Lance); great-grandchildren Ryanne, Ryker, Rylen, Brody and Tripp; many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary, sister Linda and sister and brother-in-law Fred and Doris Chase.
Services will be held Monday at Mountain View Funeral Home. There will be a 9 a.m. viewing and 10 a.m. chapel service, followed by a short graveside burial service. A reception and potluck will be at the Rivaura Winery afterward.