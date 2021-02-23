Bradley Clifton Forth, 70, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
He was born Jan. 29, 1951, in Cottonwood to Clifton Ted Forth and Mary Zenna Hoss Forth. Brad was the youngest of three children raised by Ted and Mary in Nezperce. He graduated from Nezperce High School in 1969 and eventually from the University of Montana in 1974.
Following graduation, Brad was employed by the state of Idaho for 37 years, spending most of his time working for children and family services doing what he loved most, foster care services.
At 19 years of age, Brad placed his faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, sharing his faith with others. He was occasionally called to preach the Gospel or preside over funeral services for family.
He cared deeply for family and friends.
Brad was a fun-loving person and enjoyed those he met throughout his life. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, biking, kayaking, projects around the yard and completing half-marathons. Brad will be remembered for his ability to make others laugh and walking around golf courses collecting abandoned golf balls, sending them to friends and troops overseas.
He loved local history and tracing family history, insane jaunts and hikes with neighbors, and his old ’51 GMC pickup he inherited from his Grandad Hoss. Most of all, he loved his family, enjoyed travel, camping and the usual youth activities of his children — including raising and showing Bearded Collies.
Brad married Sandra Hughes on Nov. 1, 1975, in Coeur d’Alene. They resided in Sandpoint, Nezperce and Kamiah before settling in Lewiston. After retirement, they built their home in Grangeville.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Mary Forth, and 15-month-old granddaughter, Ellodie Forth.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, at the family home; daughter Emily and Travis Million; and granddaughters Sophia and Reese, of Copper Center, Alaska; son Andrew Forth and grandchildren Ainsley, Aiden and Logan, of Boise; son Jeffery and Jessica Forth and granddaughters Kaydence, Maisy and Everleigh, of Spokane Valley. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon, and Mike Staffelbach, of Missoula; and brother Gerald and Jill Forth, of Nezperce.
A celebration of life will be held this summer. Brad will be laid to rest at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens cemetery in Lewiston. Memorials may be made to the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston, Syringa Hospital Hospice in Grangeville, or Spokane’s Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.