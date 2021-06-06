Bradley Alan Powell was born Sept. 29, 1968, in Lewiston to Alan and Barbara Powell. He passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.
He grew up in Lewiston. His childhood memories are filled with camping, fishing, hunting, boating and vacationing with his family. He attended Lewiston Senior High School and graduated in 1986.
Following graduation, Brad attended Lewis-Clark State College and then joined the U.S. Air Force. After his time in the Air Force, he continued his education at LCSC, where he obtained his degree in civil engineering and drafting. After college, he moved to Coeur d’ Alene and was employed by J.U.B. Engineering. He worked for several companies during his career, most recently with Cardno, whose home office is in Australia.
Brad enjoyed playing softball with his friends. Their team name was “Mamas’ Boys” because their moms sponsored the team. He loved anything outdoors, from jet skiing to hiking, to 4-wheeling and camping with his sister, Colette, and her family. He was a fantastic cook and could barbecue anything. No matter what he made, it always tasted wonderful.
Brad loved going to concerts and to Seahawks and Mariners games with his cousin, Corey, and his friends. Brad made a lot of lifelong friends in Lewiston and Coeur d’ Alene that were more like family to him. One of his all-time favorite memories was when he and Matt (one of his best friends) visited Corey in Florida. They attended a Seahawks game, fished in Tampa Bay and laughed a whole lot. This was just one of the many times that these lifelong best friends laughed until their sides hurt.
Brad was an amazing uncle. Whether it was helping Cassie and Michael with house projects, riding Harleys with Nick or laughing while he played cars and trains with Grant, he was always there and loved being involved in their lives.
Brad is survived by his mom and dad in Lewiston; sister, Colette (Jon) Seubert; niece, Cassie (Michael) Marvin and their children, Grant and Hailey; nephew, Nick (fiancee Kenzie Pule) Seubert, all of Spokane Valley; and loving girlfriend, Heidi Powers-Youseph of Spokane.
He was preceded in death by his grandma, Esther Jackson; uncle, Bill Townsend; aunt, Sandra Jones; grandparents, Keith and Evelyn Powell; uncle, Kenny Powell; and one of his best friends, Matt Thomasson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. at the Hell’s Canyon Grand Hotel Seaport Room, (formerly the Red Lion Hotel) in Lewiston. Please wear your favorite Seahawks gear and help us celebrate Brad’s life.
Condolences may be sent to malcomsfuneralhome.com.