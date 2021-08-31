Bonnie Tribitt Dickamore

Bonnie Dickamore passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the age of 96.
She was born May 21, 1925, in Clarkston to May and Gustav Dybvig. After graduating with honors from Lewiston High School in 1943, she worked at Pacific Fruit as a bookkeeper. She was married to John Tribitt, who preceded her in 1965. Together they planned and built two homes and enjoyed boating, camping and square dancing. In 1948, they were blessed with their first of two children, Willard, followed by Jennifer in 1952. After working at Woods & Sons Insurance for several years, she became the first female insurance agent in Lewiston.
Bonnie married Don Dickamore in 1966. They enjoyed gardening, boating and entertaining family and friends at their cabin on Lake Chatcolet until his passing in 1993.
She sang with the Meister Singers and was a member of Daughters of the Nile where she made many cherished friends. She was also a member of the Orchards Methodist Church where she worked with Senior Meals and sang on the Praise Team.
She was the proud grandmother of Jeff (Amanda) and Kenny (Kris) Van Tassel, Marni (Evan) Yeoman and Krista (Paul) Coleman. She is also “Great Bonnie” to 14 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in passing by her son, Will Tribitt; sisters Wilma (Blue) Nelson, Arlis McGraw and Loyal Dybvig; and grandson Brian Geddes. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (JR) VanTassel, and niece Rhoda Friede.
No service is planned. Donations in her name can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Please sign the online guestbook at mtviewfuneralhome.com.