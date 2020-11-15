Bonnie S. (Neglay/LeGresley) Chisman, 73, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.
Bonnie was born to Dale and Margaret (Hughes) Neglay on Sept. 12, 1947, in Pasco. She grew up in Orofino and graduated Orofino High School in 1966. After graduating, she went to cosmetology school and owned the Boutique Beauty Salon. After that, she worked at the NuU Salon. Changing direction, she then became part-owner of the Dairy Queen in Lewiston for a few years. She also dabbled in owning a shoe store, For Feet’s Sake, and tried her hand in real estate. Lastly, she worked at Regence Blue Shield for a number of years.
She married Garald Chisman in 2010, and they made their home in Orofino until her passing. Prior to that, she married Nigel LeGresley, of Lewiston, in 1967. They were married for 29 years, living in Kooskia, Kamiah and Lewiston, and had two children together.
Bonnie loved chocolate. Oh, and she also loved sudoku, family, cruises, warm weather, beaches (surviving a scorpion bite on a Snake River beach!), Mexico, pinochle parties, camping, fudge, Scrabble, ice cream (yes, she had quite the sweet tooth!), watching her son sing country music, and watching her grandkids do, well, anything!
She is survived by her husband, Garald; children Kirk (Traci) LeGresley, of Lewiston, Tara LeGresley, of Moscow, and Melinda (Jeff) Snell, of San Diego; her sister, Vicky (Gary) Wallace, of Castle Rock, Wash.; her brother, Dale (Janice) Neglay, of Moscow; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her sister, JoAnn Keele, and her stepdaughter, Susan Crompton.
Her family will deeply miss her smile, her warmth and her kindness. She loved without condition. Her quiet humor was magnetic, and she would laugh until she cried. Wherever she is, she is looking back and laughing at us all.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled some time in 2021, so that family and friends may gather together to remember such an amazing mom, sister, aunt and daughter.
Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements. The family suggests memorials as a contribution to Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org.