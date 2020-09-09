On Jan. 27, 1932, Bonnie Myrle Whetstone was born to Homer and Edith Wade in Colby, Kan.
After giving her heart to Jesus at a young age, she lived out her days as a passionate follower of her Lord. In 1951, while attending Colorado Springs Bible College, she met the love of her life, Gene Whetstone. They were married May 31, 1953. For 67 years, she served by his side in the ministry, a devoted pastor’s wife. Together, Bonnie and Gene had four children, Gayla, Eddie, Christy and Bonnie Jean.
Among other things, Bonnie was a talented baker. Her apple pie and cinnamon rolls were legendary, especially among her children and grandchildren. She loved to garden and play the piano. Her love was both fierce and tender. To her siblings, her name was Peacekeeper. To her husband, Faithful Partner. To her children, Loving Mother. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, it was Matriarch of Faith. Her love for her Savior was evident to all who knew her.
On Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, surrounded by her adoring family, Bonnie fell into the arms of Jesus. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren remain to carry on her legacy.
Her children are Gayla (Marvin) Shreffler, Eddie (Nancy) Whetstone, Christy (Dave) Lycan and Bonnie Jean (Alan) Bingaman. Her grandchildren, the joy of her life, are Charla (Drew) Romero, David Allen (Melissa) Lycan, Raymond (Brooke) Bingaman, Eric (Rebecca) Lamb, Kevin (Mikkayla) Bingaman and Sundee (Keldon) Schaffer. Her 11 great-grandchildren also remain: McKenzie Romero, Megan Romero, Marcus Romero, Micaiah Lamb, Blaire Lycan, Rhys Romero, Brooks Lycan, Selah Lamb, Bree Lycan, Beniah Lamb and Zoey Bingaman. She also has many nieces and nephews still among us.
Bonnie joined her parents, as well as her 10 brothers and sisters, but most of all, she has gone home to be with the Lord of her life, her Savior, Christ Jesus.
There will be a family service in Guernsey, Wyo. It is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday in Faith Fellowship Church, 600 W. Chugwater St. It will be livestreamed on Facebook for those who are unable to attend in person. A public service will occur at a future date in Lewiston. Condolences may be mailed to P.O. Box 776, 723 Haynes St., Guernsey, WY 82214.