Bonnie May Tutcher Faling died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bonnie was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Perkins County, S.D., to Dora Ford and Lee Maxfield. Dora and Bonnie moved to Lewiston in 1938, and she attended Garfield School. Later she worked at the Manhattan Cafe, where she met Gerald Tutcher. They married Dec. 23, 1947, beginning a 31-year, loving adventure together. During their marriage they had four children, owned and operated the Italian Gardens restaurant for 25 years, and bought and developed rental properties. She was active in Cub Scouts as a den mother and in Girl Scouts. They divorced in 1978.
In 1980, Bonnie married Irv Faling, and together they happily traveled the world. She especially enjoyed Hawaii. Their adventures together ended with Irv’s death in 2001.
Bonnie and Gerald Tutcher reunited in 2005 and stayed loving companions until her passing.
Bonnie is survived by Gerald Tutcher; son Paul (Judy) Tutcher; daughters Lynn Garrison and Jackie O’Neill; stepson David Faling; cousin Charles “Bud” Ford; and 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by daughter Sharon “Shay” Aikman; Irv Faling; son-in-law Monty Garrison; Dora Pochel; and Lee Maxfield.
Bonnie owned and operated her own rental business, doing all her own cleaning and painting well into her 80s. She also worked part time at J.C. Penney and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.
She loved to entertain, hosting small intimate dinner parties. She never forgot birthdays or holidays. She had a knack for making strangers feel like a welcome family member and was the most generous loving person I ever knew. She led by example, and her children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren experienced unconditional love from her. She will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston. Greg Pederson will be officiating. Social distancing and face masks are recommended.