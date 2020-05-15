Bonnie Marie Stinson, 39, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10, 2020, in her home in Kuna, Idaho.
She was born Sept. 23, 1980, in Lewiston, to Robert and Janene Stinson. She was a 1998 graduate from Prairie High School in Cottonwood, and later her journey led her to Boise, where she started her career as an engineering and estimating assistant at Morrison Knudsen/Aecom. There she started her family as well, having her son, Jacob Sisk, and her daughter, Abigail Stinson. Bonnie was an amazing mother to her children; she strived every day to give them the best life possible. She took a great deal of pride in doing so. They were her world. She was a dedicated employee of 20 years to her company; her problem solving skills and loyalty are irreplaceable. She was one of a kind.
She had a passion for the outdoors; from hunting, fishing, hiking or just cruising around in an old Willys Jeep with her parents and children by her side. Bonnie had an uncanny ability to reach people in a positive way. She had a lot of friends and was loved by all who were in her presence. She was always smiling and had a happy heart.
She is survived by her parents, Robert and Janene Stinson; son Jacob Sisk; daughter Abigail Stinson; grandson Clayton Sisk; grandpa Bill Stinson; grandma Barbra Myers; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Al Schmidt, grandmother Bonnie A. Stinson and uncle Billy Stinson.
She is going to be dearly missed but never forgotten. Family and friends and others whose lives Bonnie touched are invited to attend her services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston to reminisce, grieve and support each other in this difficult time in so many lives. Because of coronavirus conditions, the service will be graveside.