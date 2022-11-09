Bonnie Marie (McKeehan) Turner

Mom passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Clarkston Arcadia Care Center from complications of a broken hip.

Bonnie, 89, was born Feb. 11, 1933, to Winnifred Arnot and Mac McKeehan in Lewiston. She grew up in Lewiston with a sister, Shirlie, and two brothers, Robert and Sonny (who preceded her in death) and a surviving brother, Sammy. She went to school in Lewiston. She married Francis Turner on March 12, 1953. They were divorced and she remarried him Sept. 24, 1980, and they were together until he passed away in 1997. She lived in Culdesac until she moved to Lewiston in 2016 and lived next door to her son and daughter-in-law, Marvin and Terri. Her oldest son, Bill, currently resides in Walla Walla.