Bonnie Marie (McKeehan) Turner

Mom passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Clarkston Arcadia Care Center from complications of a broken hip.
Bonnie, 89, was born Feb. 11, 1933, to Winnifred Arnot and Mac McKeehan in Lewiston. She grew up in Lewiston with a sister, Shirlie, and two brothers, Robert and Sonny (who preceded her in death) and a surviving brother, Sammy. She went to school in Lewiston. She married Francis Turner on March 12, 1953. They were divorced and she remarried him Sept. 24, 1980, and they were together until he passed away in 1997. She lived in Culdesac until she moved to Lewiston in 2016 and lived next door to her son and daughter-in-law, Marvin and Terri. Her oldest son, Bill, currently resides in Walla Walla.
She worked various jobs then went to work at St. Joseph’s Hospital in 1967, where she was a housekeeper until she retired in 1994. She loved going to the Saddle Club in Culdesac, Canter’s Inn and the Eagles in Lewiston, where she would enjoy a drink or two and visit with all her friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed exchanging books with her friends.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Jami Turner-Tippett (boys Connor and Logan), husband Beau (chosen grandboys Kane and Kobe), and a grandson, Justin Coleman (boys Lincoln and Theodore). She is also survived by a niece, Raelene (Dan), whom she loved very much.
She was our little spitfire and believed, “If you think it, you might as well say it,” which she did with gusto. She was always saying, “Get over here and give me a hug” (or should I say, shout it) and having “happy hour” at the shop with us, friends and family. She was in “love” with Elvis and his music and listened to old time country when she was reading.
We will miss you Mom/Bonnie. May you rest in peace and find happiness.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Lewiston Eagles Lodge, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.