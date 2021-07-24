Bonnie Louise Peters, 93, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at home because of natural causes.
She was born June 17, 1928, in St. Maries to Rudolph Odegaard and Myrtle Bechtel. She graduated from St. Maries High School. Her family lived on a homestead in Clarkia, Idaho. She married Jack B. Peters, a logger equipment operator, Sept. 27, 1947, at St. Maries in Benewah County. Bonnie moved from Clarkia to Montana in 1961. Shortly after, she moved back and lived in Fernwood, Idaho, where she and Jack operated a small Christmas tree farm until they moved to Lewiston in 1997.
Bonnie served as the president of the senior center in Fernwood in the early 1990s. She also worked as a bookkeeper at Les Schwab Tire Center. She was a member of the KRLC Quilters since 1999 in Lewiston, was a member of various pinochle groups — she played four to five times a week — and enjoyed watching the Mariners. Bonnie was an active member of water aerobics at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center.
Bonnie is survived by her grandsons Jared Peters (significant other, Linda Hollace), of Lewiston, Derek (Alexandria) Peters, of Lewiston, Brian Peters, of Fernwood; great-grandchildren Jaxton Peters, of Lewiston, Josilin Peters, of Lewiston, Bailey Peters, of Lapwai, and Brianna Peters, of Fernwood; multiple nieces and nephews; cousins Sharon Hayden, of Moscow, Pat Cozetto, Larry (Lois) Hayden, Janet Hoss, Pepper Willett and Christy Bechtel; and longtime family friend Rosie Ireland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack B. Peters, June 21, 2001, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center; son Jon Peters; daughter Julia Peters; grandson Kenny Peters; and brothers Delmar Odegaard and Ronnie Odegaard.
A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Mountain View Funeral Home.
