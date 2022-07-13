Bonnie Lee Welter

Bonnie was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Lewiston to David B. Peterson and Lorelei Lake Lumpkin. She was the oldest of five children and lived a majority of her life in Lewiston. She passed away Monday, July 4, 2022.
During her youth, she enjoyed having the first private pool in the Orchards. At age 16, she had the pleasure of chauffeuring the governor of Idaho around Lewiston. Also at age 16, she took pilot lessons at the Nez Perce Airport. In 1962-63, she attended business school in Yakima and returned to the valley to help her father at the family-owned drug store.
Bonnie met Marvin Welter at the Raindrop Carwash in 1969 and married at Holy Family Catholic Church on July 10, 1971. They were married for more than 50 years. Their children, Brenda, Deborah, Sherry and Bradley, kept them busy throughout their lives together. The family enjoyed camping and baking, which was one of Bonnie’s many talents.
Bonnie was a hard worker. She worked for Potlatch and was one of the first women mail carriers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She ultimately worked at The Lewiston Tribune as a graphic designer for 22 years and retired in 2008.
She had a green thumb and was often found in her garden on most sunny days. Her favorite season was autumn as she loved to watch the leaves fall.
Christmas was always very special to Bonnie. She enjoyed baking and decorating, filling the house with the festive sights and aromas of her favorite holiday season. She was known for making the best sugar cookies and had a special talent for cake decorating. She made Christmas in her home magical for all her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin; sister Penny (Greg) Taylor, from Delaware; daughters Brenda Welter, from Lewiston, Deborah (Shane) Jordahl, from Tennessee, and Sherry Welter, from Lewiston; and her son, Bradley (Melissa) Welter, from Alaska. She was also blessed with five grandchildren, David, Gwen, Gracie, Lacey and Veronica, along with one great-grandson, Greyson Deveroux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Lorelei; and siblings Bill, Gail Ann and David.
We will all miss our wife, sister, mom, mother-in-law and grandma, but take solace in knowing she is with our Lord and savior.
The funeral is private and any memorial donations may be sent to Advanced Home Care and Hospice.