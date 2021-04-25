Bonnie June Long, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the age of 91 with family at her side.
Mom was born Feb. 19, 1930, in Lewiston (10 minutes before her twin sister, Betty) to Charles and Nina (Goodwin) Herman. Big brother George was already at home, and younger sisters Faye and Lillie Mae completed their family a few years later. She grew up in Lewiston and was a proud member of the Lewiston High School Class of 1948.
She married Richard Ball in 1947 and they had three children, Betty June, LaVern and Larry; their marriage ended in divorce a few years later. On New Year’s Eve of 1954, she married Donald Harding and they had one daughter, Carrie. Don was killed in a hunting accident in 1957 and she became a widow with four young children. She married Bill Long in 1959 and they had two sons, Bill Jr. and Tim; they divorced in 1976.
She was a stay-at-home mom when we were all young and always put her family first. Mom was an immaculate housekeeper and great cook, she was famous in our family for her pies (she made the best pie crust ever) sugar cookies, apple dumplings and brownies. In 1975, she started working for the Lewiston School District as a cafeteria aide at Jenifer Junior High School and loved getting to know all of the kids. In 1977, she began a new career working as the activities coordinator for Lewiston Care Center, where she remained until retiring in 1992; she made many friends among her co-workers and loved her work.
In her younger years she loved to dance and take gambling trips with her sisters and friends. Mom was a true sports fan — but not always a good sport. If any of her grandkids didn’t get the playing time or recognition that she thought they deserved, she could be very vocal about it. We gave her a T-shirt with the saying “You can always tell a German, but you can’t tell ‘em much,” which fit her perfectly. Her favorite teams were the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Seahawks, Gonzaga Bulldogs and, of course, any team her kids/grandkids played on.
Mom lived through many hardships and losses – divorced and widowed with four young children; a son with a severe disability when Larry was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy at a young age and quickly lost the ability to walk, mom was his sole caregiver (all the while continuing to care for the rest of us) until his death in 1970. Her son LaVern was her next loss, in 2006, and then daughter Betty June, in 2010. All of this took its toll on her but she remained positive and continued to be supportive of the rest of us, being the best example to her family that anyone could be. She loved to laugh and make people laugh; she was a strong and positive influence in our lives; her love was unconditional.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, George and Bee Herman, three of her children and their spouses, Carrie and Joe Bieren, Bill and Julie Long and Tim Long, all of Lewiston. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and their spouses, Stephanie (John Hawley) Nobbley, David (Jeannie) Nobbley, Brett (Lindsey) Beitlich, Glen (Stephanie) Frisbee, Greg (Donelle McKee) Frisbee, Chad (Chae) Long, Clay Long, Nikki (Ryan) Young, Dani (Josh Wright) Long, Kaci (Damon) Hayes, and Taylor (Darren) Morris; 20 great-grandchildren, Skyler, Dusty (Courtnie), Kyle, Kaylee, Hazel, Nora, Mykayla, Gavin, Graydon, Braelyn, Kinnley, Charlee, Ostin, Landon, Joslyn, Della, Ada, Sisilia, Olivia, Zaraya and Mya, (three more great-grandchildren will arrive this year) and one great-great-grandchild, Emberly. Mom also leaves behind several cherished nephews and nieces from the Herman, Bennett, Derganc and Fleishman clans.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and their spouses, Betty (Don) Bennett, Faye (Dick) Derganc, Lillie Mae (Sim) Fleishman and three of her children, Betty June Beitlich, LaVern Ball and Larry Ball.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 22 at the Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston; a luncheon will follow the memorial service.