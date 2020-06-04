Bonita Elaine Watters, also known as Bonzo or Bonnie, passed Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston because of complications of diabetes.
She was born Aug. 11, 1951, to Gordon Watters and Dora George Watters. Bonnie, a Nez Perce Tribal member and a descendant of Ollicut of the Wallowa Band, was born a twin and grew up in Craigmont.
Bonita’s love for her people and land remained constant in her life. She loved keeping connections with those who were loved as family. She was also known for traveling, drinking coffee and hitting up bingo. Visiting her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and friends along the way, Bonita had many things she liked to do, playing in pool tournaments, going to Mud Springs, stick games, powwows, berry picking, root digging and making shawls, necklaces and belts for giveaways. She will be remembered for the love and feelings she carried on her sleeves. She loved her partner, Paul, deeply and their many dogs through the years, but most of all, their beloved Goofy.
Bonita is survived by her sons, David Johnson, of Tucson, Ariz., Delbert McConville, of Lewiston, John McConville and Joseph McConville, both of Lapwai; daughters Rose Seymour, of Wapato, Wash., and Elsie Gibson, of Port Hueneme, Calif.
She is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Watters, Linda Watters, Benita Watters, Yvonne Broncheau and Diane Broncheau, all of Lapwai; brother Frank Broncheau, of Lapwai; and 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Bonita was preceded in death by father Gordon Alfred Watters; mother Dora Esther George; her paternal grandparents, Samuel Watters and Blanche Conner Haung; and her maternal grandparents, Milton C. George and Hattie Axtell George. Siblings preceding her in death were Sandra Lee George, Carol Watters Ellenwood, Alfreda Watters and Douglas Watters. Also preceding her in death were daughter Candace Watters Smith; grandchildren Brandon Lee Murphy and Eva Luton; great-granddaughter Tawny Justine Marilyn; her life partner, Paul Tomma, and their beloved dog, Goofy.
Services were held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Spalding Longhouse. She was laid to rest at the Watters Family Cemetery in Juliaetta.