Bonetta “Bonnie” L. Ongstad, 70, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia.
She was born May 7, 1950, to Ray Robbins and Catherine Desmond in Portales, N.M. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969. Shortly after graduation, she married Marv Ongstad on June 20, 1969, at the Orchards Baptist Church in Lewiston. The couple then moved and resided in Portland, Ore., until an employment opportunity brought the couple and their firstborn son, Brian, back to Lewiston three years later.
While Marv worked full time for a family-owned business, Bonnie worked as a devoted housewife who dedicated her time to her children, grandchildren and Mother Nature. You could often find Bonnie browsing at a yard sale or making her way through a local thrift store. She loved finding knickknacks that she could display all around the house, including some in her flower beds. She enjoyed spending time outside absorbing the sun’s rays, camping in the North Fork and Elk River, or just simply reading a long book. She often kept her hands busy as she loved crocheting blankets for loved ones, doing fine-point needle work on dish towels and making yarn doilies for the tables all while listening to her favorite tunes. She would never show up to a family gathering without her famous potato salad that she made, as well as fresh-baked rolls.
Anyone could tell that she was so proud of her kids and grandkids through her expressions and words, for she talked about them all daily. Her kind heart, words of wisdom and thoughtful actions will be missed by many yet cherished by all.
She is survived by her mother, Catherine Robbins, of Clarkston; brothers Steven (Debbie) Robbins, of Boise, and Kenneth (Billie) Robbins, of Pendleton; sister Annette (John) Heston, of Clarkston; son Brian (Connie) Ongstad, of Lewiston; daughter Amanda (Brian) Lesko; and 10 grandchildren, Kylie Ongstad, Connor Stegner, Alexis Stegner, Olivia Ish, Caleb Ongstad, Dylan Ongstad, Gracie Ish, Zoey Phelps, Keith Ongstad and Ava Lieuallen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marv Ongstad; father Ray Robbins; and son Keith Ongstad.
The family is offering a Zoom tribute to Bonnie at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. Those who are interested may contact Connie at (208) 553-1097.