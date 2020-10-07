Bona Del Eileen Williams passed away peacefully at home Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. She was surrounded by family as she passed.
Bona was born Sept. 11, 1951, to Oliver and Helen McClarin and grew up in a household of seven siblings. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969. She started her career in fashion soon after graduating and became a highly successful clothing buyer and designer, which offered her opportunities to travel.
She married Franklin P. Middlekoop in 1970 and out of that marriage they had a daughter. Their marriage later ended, but a friendship remained.
In 1986, Bona met the love of her life, Bill Williams, who had two sons. Together, they formed a strong and loving family of five. They were married in 1989 and have been celebrating life together for more than 31 years. They are blessed with seven grandchildren, Madison, Alia, Braeden, Tyler, Kate, Liam and Layla.
Bona was good at everything she set her mind to do. Some say she had a bit of a stubborn streak, which led her to succeed throughout her life. She designed and created beautiful gowns, floral arrangements and paintings. She sponsored and coached youth softball (yes, she designed the uniform) and was an amazing dance mom (the more sparkle on the costumes the better). She was an excellent cook and often prepared food for special family events or annual hunting trips. Her chicken pot pie and strawberry rhubarb pie were among some of the favorites.
Some of Bona’s fondest memories were spending time with loved ones at the cabin taking late-night wheeler rides, boating on the river or at Dworshak and camping up the North Fork. She loved the mountains where she had been visiting annually since she was born. Her last visit was in August, where she enjoyed the fresh air, familiar scenery and teaching her granddaughter to make the traditional water-fried potatoes.
Bona had a great love for animals (although everyone knows that she did not like flying insects). Her fur babies, Gizmo, Chewy, Malika and Ollie, gave her much happiness through the years and would rarely leave her side. Ollie passed four months ago.
There are not enough words to describe the love, strength and resilience that Bona has shown throughout her life. She has taught us all something to remember. Although her physical being is gone, she will remain with us in all the beautiful things that surround us.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Williams, of Lewiston; children and spouses Marcie (Kaz) Takashima, of Hillsboro, Ore., Chad (Mary) Williams, of Boise, and Nick (Heather) Williams, of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren are the “lucky 7” previously noted; siblings and spouses Renee McClarin, of Sherwood, Ore., Corlene (Wes) Curry, of Lewiston, Radene (Jim) Cleveland, of Clarkston, Blair McClarin, of Lewiston, and Wendi (Dave) Beaudoin, of Spokane, as well as many extended family in and out of the local area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Helen McClarin, and brother Russ McClarin.
The family has decided to have a celebration of life ceremony in the mountains at a later time.
Please consider donations to Lewis Clark Animal Shelter www.lcshelter.org/donate/ or Helping Hands Rescue www.helpinghandsrescue.org/ in lieu of flowers.
Special thank you to two angels who have helped us through this difficult time. We are blessed to have had these ladies become a part of our family. Erica Eller, caregiver, and Marybeth Pallett with Elite Home Health and Hospice. Much love to you. Thank you to the clinical staff at St. Joe’s and to Dr. Black for assisting in our greatest time of need.