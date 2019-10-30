Bobby LeRoy Tuell passed peacefully Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home in Lapwai, from lung cancer. He was 80.
Bob was born Jan. 23, 1939, in Wichita, Kan., to Melvin L. Tuell and Farrell Winnifred (Morris) Tuell. His early years were spent in Kansas, and during his teenage years he moved to Lewiston. He attended Lewiston High School for three years, from 1954 to 1956. In 1956, he entered the military before graduation at 17. He received his GED and is considered a member the LHS Class of 1957.
In June of 1956, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier and at the U.S. Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va. He was a lieutenant junior grade (LTJG), United States Navy Reserve (USNR), Separation Officer. He was also stationed in Korea for his foreign service. Bob finished his naval service in 1959, and he returned to Lewiston.
On July 1, 1960, Bob married Vera Ann McCormack, of Lapwai. Then he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served as a member of the 7th Cavalry, Army Post Office (APO) 24. Bob also proudly served in the Army Honor Guard at the Presidio of San Francisco. He and Vera fondly remembered their times in San Francisco in the 1960s, and their military housing with views of the Golden Gate Bridge. After being stationed in Germany, Bob retired from military service in 1965 as a sergeant.
In 1965, the family returned to Idaho. He and Vera moved to the Nez Perce Reservation in the town of Lapwai. He then built the family home on Lolo Street, where he resided for the last 54 years. In this home they raised six children, and welcomed many grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the years.
Bob was a hard worker and could “MacGyver” anything. He began his civilian career at the Nelson Fabric Tree in Lewiston, where he sold and repaired sewing machines. In 1972, Bob began his career at Omark-Blount. He worked there from 1972 to 1998. He worked as an assistant supervisor in the production environment, over the years working in the bullet manufacturing, plastics and ammo metal parts departments. In 1998, after retirement from Omark-Blount, he worked at the Clearwater River Casino in the security department. He eventually enjoyed working part time at the local Valley Foods & Gas stores in Lapwai.
Bob believed in lifelong education and encouraged his six children to further their education. He never stopped learning and reading books. From 1972 to 1989, he attended Lewis-Clark State College while working full time. He completed 114 credits, with a grade point average of 3.55, toward a degree in business management. Bob also completed Omark-Blount in-house supervisory management for leadership skills courses and the Intermountain Management Associates Supervisory Development Institute. Finally, Bob completed the Nighthawk Security training for the Clearwater River Casino.
In March of 1997, Bob lost the love of his life, Vera. He later officially retired and devoted time to family and friends. Over the years, he was a member of the Nez Perce Golf Club Association, in the 1970s, and Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was a member of the Omark Credit Union Board. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus at the annual Valley Foods Christmas celebration and fondly recalled helicoptering into the event. One of his favorite pastimes was attending, with his high school classmates, the informal LHS Coffee Tuesdays group and annual Super Bowl party. He enjoyed traveling around the world in the Navy and Army, but was content to stay home in later years.
In his retirement years, Bob enjoyed passing his time with friends in Lapwai at PK’s Place and Valley Foods. He was known for his style, and he enjoyed sporting his collection of hats and fancy shirts while cruising in his convertible and later, his red Fiat. Bob was very charismatic, and many of the women in the community will miss his Valentine roses. In January of 2019, Bob celebrated his 80th birthday milestone at the Lindsay Creek Vineyards, where he expressed his love and appreciation for his friends and family, as well as his neighbors and friends on Lolo Street.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Melvin L. Tuell; mother F. Winnifred Simpson; brother Larry Tuell; and his wife, Vera A. (McCormack) Tuell.
He is survived by his six children, Terry Senn (Steve Senn), of Kent, Wash.; Loretta Tuell (Richard Guest), of Redlands, Calif.; Patricia White Temple (Sam White Temple), of Lewiston; Robert Tuell (Anne Tuell), of Fort Hall, Idaho; Michael Tuell, of Lewiston; and Laura Conner (Patrick Conner), of Lewiston; his brother, Jim Criswell, of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters-in-law Loretta Halfmoon (Ron Halfmoon) and Marge McCormack; his 14 grandchildren, Simone Staley, Camille Ricciardelli, Gabrielle Guest, Skyler White Temple, Samantha White Temple, Ethan White Temple, Maxine White Temple, Robert Tuell, DeRena Tuell, Josephine Tuell, Keith Moore, Tyler Moore, Michaela Tuell and Loretta Tuell; his eight great-grandchildren, Jennilia White Temple, Tyrone White Temple, Tiana Wheeler, Benjamin Tuell, Zoey Tuell, Hunter Klein, Ellis Moore and Aaron Moore. He is also survived by all his many nieces and nephews, and all those who loved him.
A rosary is set for 9 a.m. and service at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lapwai, followed by burial at Grant Family Cemetery. A meal will follow at St. Kateri Hall.