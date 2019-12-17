Bobby “Kim” Hayes passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care and Rehabilitation of Cascadia after a short battle with colon cancer. He was 92 years old.
Kim was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Lewiston to Marjorie Evelyn (Bedient) and Oliver George Hayes. He grew up in Jacks Canyon, Lenore. He attended the one-room Jacks Canyon School for grades 1-8 and graduated from Lapwai High School.
Kim worked in the plumbing and pipe fitting fields, starting at Meyers Plumbing for one year after graduation then continuing on at Miller Brothers Plumbing for many years. He later worked as a pipe fitter until retiring.
Kim served in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 during the Korean War.
In his younger years, Kim was an avid hiker and fisherman. He did not think anything of hiking 15 miles into a lake, fishing and turning around to hike back out. His later years were spent camping and restoring wrecked cars.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lee and dear friend Dorothy Hayes.
He is survived by sister Doris Nelson, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; brothers Joe (Edna) Hayes, of Lenore, Fay (Gaye) Hayes, of Orofino, Ron (Renee) Campbell of Keiser, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews. Kim was a very faithful and good man. He will be missed.
Kim has been cremated and there will be a celebration of life in the early spring.