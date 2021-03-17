Bobbie Jo Wright, 68, went home to her heavenly father Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital from complications because of a fall.
She was born July 12, 1952, to Merlin M. Hawk and Carsie C. (Espy) Hawk in Clarkston. She married Elion Barnett on July 13, 1968, later to divorce. She met Floyd Dale Fister in 1975. She and Floyd went on to be lifelong friends. She met and married Scott Wright in 1981, later to divorce. Many years later, she reconnected to be friends.
In 1985, she co-founded the Wednesday night meetings in Asotin. She was going on 27 years sober at the time of her passing.
She is survived by her dogs, Patina, Skittles and MyMy; her daughter, Angel Barnett-Harrell; her son, Jesse Dale Fister (J.D.); her grandchildren, Jesse Harrell, CarsieJo Barnett and Kaitlyn Fister; great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. She is loved and will be missed by all.
A service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at New Life Apostolic Church, 1010 21st Ave., Lewiston, with a potluck dinner to follow at the Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston. She will be laid to rest at the Uniontown Community Cemetery. Memorial donations: Bobbie W. c/o Lewis and Clark Credit Union A. Barnett-Harrell SS1.