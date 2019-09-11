Bob Vassar

Robert James Vassar passed away peacefully late in the evening Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston.
Bob was born at St. Joseph Hospital Oct. 3, 1957, in Lewiston, the youngest of six children born to Vincent Victor Vassar (sixth-generation Lewiston family) and Mary Kathleen (McCabe) Vassar (sixth-generation Pomeroy family).
He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, Jenifer Junior High and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1976. He enrolled at the University of Idaho and graduated in 1980. He was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and a proud Vandal.
Bob’s career in advertising and print took him from Seattle to Moscow to Lewiston. He moved to Lewiston in 1993 to work for the Moneysaver and to be closer to family. Bob’s health necessitated his retirement in December of 2017.
As fate would have it, joining the Moneysaver changed his life forever. He met his future wife, Darce Derganc, the first day of work. They were married May 2, 1998, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.
He enjoyed snow skiing, travel, genealogy, Katie’s sports and Vandal tailgating. Go Vandals!
Bob is survived by his wife, Darce, and his daughter, Katie; siblings Richard (Joan) Vassar of Lewiston; Bill (Ginny) Vassar of Pataha; John (Jan) Vassar of Lewiston; Susan (Jeff) Chilcott of Dublin, Ireland; and Mike Vassar of Des Moines, Wash.
He is also survived by his father-in-law, Dick Derganc, of Lewiston, and his many Vassar/Ryan and McCabe/Mock cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law Faye Derganc; twin brothers; paternal grandparents Clyde and Alice Ryan Vassar; and maternal grandparents Alex and Anne Mock McCabe.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Church, 3340 14th St., Lewiston. Immediately following the service, a reception celebrating Bob’s life will take place at Lindsay Creek Vineyards. A private graveside service will be held Sunday at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.
The family suggests memorial donations be sent to All Saints Catholic School, 3326 14th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.