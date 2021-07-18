Bob E. Courtney went to the Big Dance Floor in the sky Friday, July 16, 2021, at the age of 96 in Clarkston.
He was born Aug. 31, 1924, to A.G. “Mick” and Ada M. Mallory Courtney on the Art and Lula Bott Ranch on Grouse Flats in Garfield County, Wash. He lived with his parents on the family farm near Bartlett, Ore., and completed high school in Clarkston in 1944. He worked summers of his junior and senior years for the Umatilla National Forest road maintenance out of Pomeroy. He worked for the trucking industry for 39 years.
After retirement, Bob spent his time traveling, working with friends’ draft horses and dancing, which was his favorite.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Gale, killed in World War II, Glen Courtney (Mickey Madison Courtney), Neva Barnes, Bill Courtney (Evelyn Greene Courtney); his nephew, Chad Courtney; and his companion and dance partner for some 39 years, Edna “Frankie” Frank. He is survived by Evelyn Greene Courtney, nieces, nephews and many friends.
He and Frankie traveled to a lot of places with their rodeo bull dogging friends from Calgary, Canada, to the Cow Palace in San Francisco. Dancing through it all. Cremation and no service at his request.